Mr. Hugh Lee Edwards, age 88 of Marietta, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Atlanta with Rev. Clarence Howard officiating. An Atlanta native Mr. Edwards received a Law Degree from John Marshall School of law. Serving in both the United States Army and United States Air Force. He was a member of Milford Baptist Church and was employed with Lockheed for over 30 years before retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife Golda Marshaleen Edwards, son, Patrick Dale Edwards and grandson Chad Haynes. Surviving are son, Mark Alan Edwards of Marietta, daughter, Sheryl (Craig) Haynes of Roanoke, AL. grandchildren, Michelle Harris, David Haynes, Kelli Solis, Morgan Edwards and Rachel Edwards. Great-grandchildren, Michayla, McKenzie, Sofia, and Landon and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1:30 Tuesday before the service at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
