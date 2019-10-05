Dora Peters Edell was born on June 24, 1955 and passed away October 3 2019. She is survived by her husband David B Edell, son Brett Edell of Woodstock, GA, wife Shelby Edell, and Grandson Carter. Daughter Heather Barbaro of Sneads Ferry, NC and husband Zach Barbaro. She is also survived by her twin sister, Doris Barden of Woodstock, GA and two other sisters, Sherry Traugh of Hyde Park, PA and Kimberly Sloane of Short Gap, WV. Visitation will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia from 2-4 PM Tuesday October 8, 2019. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory in Marietta is in charge of arrangements. (770) 428-1511. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.