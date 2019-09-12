Francis (Frank) Bernard Eck Passed in peace Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 88. Frank was born in Springfield, Illinois to Emerick and Elizabeth Moore Eck. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Loretta Madison Eck. Frank was the loving father of four children, Gregory Eck, Daniel (Sue) Eck, Annelise Eck, and Andrew (Cara) Eck. Grandfather of Alexander Eck, Colby Eck, and Tyler Eck. Additionally, he leaves behind his siblings James Eck, Robert (Lola) Eck, Sharon Eck Fulton, and George (Gail) Eck. He proudly served our country as a US Marine before earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State College. Among his achievements was his work on the design of the Cessna Skymaster Airplane, and he was granted a US Patent in 1971 for the Power Transfer device he invented. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 16th at Holy Family Catholic Church of Marietta, Georgia, with an Interment at Georgia Memorial Park immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to the EAA Aviation Foundation, Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation, or Holy Family Catholic Church of Marietta, GA.
