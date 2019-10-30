Mr. Harold Kenneth Eaton, age 78 of Kennesaw, loving husband, father, golf enthusiast, Shriner, and US Army veteran passed away Friday among family, October 25, 2019. Ken was a strong servant of every community in which he lived, with roles in Civitan and the Optimist Club, as well as a Master Mason and member of the Scottish Rite. Ken was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and a humble and gracious man with an unwavering faith who will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Eaton was preceded in death by brothers Charles Ray Eaton, Larry Eaton, Edwin Eaton, and sister Jackie Eaton Owenby. Surviving are his wife Joan Eaton, daughters Lisa Ann (Steve) Krepich of Leesburg, VA, Teri Eaton Cloud of Atlanta, son Kenneth Scott (Naomi) Eaton of Helena, MT, brother Gerald (Barbara) Eaton of Smyrna, sisters Eleanor (Miles) Willis of Kennesaw, Saundra (Bill) Barrow of Lexington, KY, grandchildren Stephen, Hannah, and Lindsay Krepich, Charlotte and Jackson Cloud, Savannah and Hudson Eaton, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 am - 1 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Donations in memory of Ken can be made to the American Cancer Society (PO Box 105455, Atlanta, GA), Emory Healthcare (Office of Gift Accounting, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322), St. Jude Children's Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), or Simple Needs GA (PO Box 670265, Marietta, GA 30066). Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.