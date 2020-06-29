Margaret Katherine (Kay) Earnest of Smyrna, GA, age 94, died peacefully on June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born on January 14, 1926 in Calhoun, GA (on a cold wintery day), she was the fourth child of Henry Grady Lay, Sr. and Anabel Ruddell Lay. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Sims Earnest, son Martin Lay Earnest, brother Henry Grady Lay, Jr and sisters, Martha Ann Lay Bennett and Frances Elizabeth Lay Daniell. Graduating from Calhoun High School in 1942, Kay attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. At graduation from Georgia State College (now University) in 1950, she was named Outstanding Senior Woman. Kay was a Federal employee for almost 40 years and worked with the Third Army, Civil Aviation Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration. She was a former member of the Marietta Garden Club, loved flowers, birds and travel. Her family was active at Gordon Street Baptist Church and she was a member of Smyrna First Baptist Church. Most of all, her vibrant social nature lead to her having many treasured friends. Surviving are son Russell Henry Earnest, his wife Patrice Williams Earnest and their daughter, Alicia Irene Earnest of Smyrna, GA, daughter-in-law Pam Niebanck Earnest, and grandaughter Emily Katherine Earnest Harple (Travis) of Sandy Springs, GA. She was also so excited to recently meet and hold her first great grandson Derek Jude Harple. Also surviving is her sister Lois Lay Castiglioni of Austin, TX, brother James William Lay of Calhoun, GA, and brother-in-law Norman Smith of Lawrenceville GA. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends also survive. The family would like to thank Synergy Homecare Hiram, and Dr. Brooks Lide and his staff for their compassion and care for Kay this past year. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at a later date.
