Marie D. Early, a long time resident of Smyrna died December 16, 2019, at age 96. She is survived by her son, Steven Early, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a member of King Springs Baptist Church and ran the Dolly Madison Bakery in Smyrna for 20 years before retiring. She was a native of Laurel, Montana and upon graduation from high school in 1941, went to work for the War Department in Washington, D.C. where she worked at the Pentagon during World War II. Memorial services will be held at King Springs Baptist Church on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 3:00 pm. Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers in her name to Calvary Children's Home in Powder Springs Georgia.
