Thelma Eargle, loving wife and mother of five children, died Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Oakview Nursing Home in Summerville, GA. She was 95 years old. Thelma was born Feb. 7, 1926, to the late B.F. Scott and Ruby Leathers Scott of Powder Springs, GA. She was also pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, Joseph I. Eargle, Jr.; her grandson, Jae Eargle; and brother, Randy Scott. She is survived by her five children: Melissa Morgan of Summerville, Elizabeth Henderson (Gary) of Carrollton, Joe Eargle of Acworth, Cindy Evans (Rex) of Trion, and Benjie Eargle (Kay) of Powder Springs; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A sister, Frankie S. Johnson of Powder Springs, also survives her. Earl Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville, GA is in charge of arrangements. The funeral is graveside only at the Macland Cemetery in Powder Springs, GA., Wednesday, July 21 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McEachern Methodist Church.
