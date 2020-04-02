In this strangest of uncharted times, our much loved William (Bill) Dees Eagar passed away Sunday, March 29 of a sudden heart attack at home in his favorite recliner at the beginning of a carefully managed 17th day of self-isolation from the pandemic. He was born July 22, 1942 in Birmingham, AL to his mother, Willie George Dees Eagar, and his father, Eb Hargrove Eagar, Jr. He graduated from Woodlawn High School, and then Montevallo College in 1960, and U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School. Bill served 4 years as an officer in the diesel electric submarine force, then joined IBM in 1964, received his MBA from Georgia State in 1984, retired in 1994, and was a software consultant until 2004. He moved to Atlanta in 1975, lived in Cobb County 29 years, and moved to Cartersville in 2004. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patty, of Cartersville, his daughter Grace Swanson (Nick) of Brookhaven, his sons Bill Jr. and Douglass (Susan) Eagar of Philadelphia, and Robert Eagar (Jacqueline) of Alpharetta, brothers Charles (Jena) of Birmingham and Eb III (Robyn) of Charlotte, and most especially his most precious treasures in all the world: grandchildren Haedan, Kate, Emily, Annabelle, Nathan and Penelope. His numerous nieces and nephews loved his stories and pontifications and affectionately referred to him as Crazy Uncle Bill, or Cubby, for short. His family was his life. He was a lifelong learner. Bill loved travelling, the news, our country, submarines, playing brain games, reading everything (especially history and politics), hugs, laughter, coffee, wine, and bourbon. Bill was the life of the party, known for the outrageous plaid Christmas pants he wore to the annual Arbor Bridge holiday parties and for wearing a tuxedo on any occasion. His dance moves were beloved by many and will be missed at his granddaughters' upcoming weddings. He was a brilliant builder and engineer, having built intricate decks, patios and fish ponds at several of his houses in addition to creating tree houses that were the envy of the neighborhood for his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed reading stories of friends near and far on Facebook, which is now how his loved ones will do much of our mourning until the country is safe again, and he can reach his final rest at the Georgia National Cemetery. We will plan a celebration of his life then, over which Rev. Catherine Ballance and Rev. Bob Ballance can preside, wherever and whenever we reach the new new normal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor and memory to The East Harlem School, www.eastharlemschool.org, and Hickory Log, www.hickorylog.org, two nonprofits that Bill loved as much as they loved him, or another non-profit you choose.
