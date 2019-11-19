Andrea Duvall, Andrea Dianne Dianne Duvall, 76, of Marietta, GA died November 19, 2019. Service will be held at 11:30 AM, on November 22, 2019 at Historic Chapel. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.
Service information
10:30AM-11:30AM
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
11:30AM-12:30PM
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(0) entries
