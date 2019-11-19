Andrea Duvall, Andrea Dianne Dianne Duvall, 76, of Marietta, GA died November 19, 2019. Service will be held at 11:30 AM, on November 22, 2019 at Historic Chapel. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Andrea Duvall, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
10:30AM-11:30AM
Historic Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Andrea's Visitation begins.
Nov 22
Funeral Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
11:30AM-12:30PM
Historic Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Andrea's Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.