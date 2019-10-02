Mr. Jesse Carl Durmire, age 87, of Mableton, passed away September 30, 2019. He was born October 8, 1931 in a log cabin in Ballground, GA, the second child of six to Jess and Beulah Durmire. Jesse, or J.C. as he was called most of his life, started working at an early age at Jones Dairy Farm in Canton. He would start early in the morning at the dairy then leave for school and then return to the dairy in the afternoon. He finally left school after the 8th grade to work full time at the dairy where his wage was seven dollars and fifty cent every two weeks. He later went to work for Golf View Construction as a carpenter until he was inducted into the United States Marine Corps in 1951. He was assigned to Parris Island for basic training and was discharged in 1952. He started working for Georgia Highway Trucking in 1953 and became a transmission mechanic. He married Mary Dunn on June 16, 1956 and they had three children. J.C. ha a great love for the outdoors and spent a lot of time showing the family all its wonders. He also enjoyed raising a vegetable garden most years and was self-taught master wood carver. He retired from Georgia Highway in 1994 after 41 years of service. J.C. lost his wife in 2008 after 52 years of love and dedication. After her death he dedicated his time to children and grandchildren and spent time with all his neighbors who he knew by name, something that is rare in this day and time. J.C. leaves behind his three children; Gary, Karen and Regina; grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica and son-in-law Anthony. Funeral services will be held Friday Oct. 4 at 11 AM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment with military honors provided by the U. S. Marine Corps will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6 until 8 PM Thursday (TODAY) at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
