Patricia Myra Durham, age 58, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Scott Pope officiating. A lifelong resident of Marietta, Mrs. Durham worked for many years as an insurance agent. She loved reading, cooking, watching football, and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include: Husband, Paul "Boomer" Durham; 5 Children, David (Mandy) Sitten, Kennesaw, GA, Bryan Sitten, Acworth, GA, Pamela Ann (Jeff) Calhoun, Dallas, GA, Lisa Michelle (Douglas) Pealock, Suwanee, GA, Jeffrey Durham, Marietta, GA; 5 Siblings, Chuck Rudolph, Maryland, Bill Rudolph, Canton, GA, Virginia Lowd, North Carolina, Dee Wyman, Smyrna, GA and Laurie Parker, Fairmount, GA; 7 Grandchildren, Abigail, Grady, David, Ian, Jynacie, Corey, and Cameron; Nieces and Nephews, Paul, Shannon, Daniel and Stephanie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Go Fund Me @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/patricia-durham to assist the family with expenses. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
