Edward Wiley Durham, age 87, died peacefully at home with his wife, Jo Baker Durham, at his side on June 18, 2020. Born on September 5, 1932, in Acworth, Georgia, the oldest son of Harvey Edward and Bessie Hardy Durham, Edward grew up in the Mars Hill community, attended Acworth High School, and was a member of Mars Hill Presbyterian Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was employed by Lockheed Martin for 38 years. Ed was member of the Jaycees, Mars Hill Men of the Church, Chattooga County Farm Bureau, and Chattooga County Young Farmers. During his lifetime, Ed donated 18 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. A lifelong farmer, Edward raised cattle, hay and children in Acworth with his wife, Jo, until 1996 when they moved their farming operation to Lyerly, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jo Baker Durham; his brother Jimmy (Carolyn) Durham, his daughter Donna (Bruce) Sausville; his son Jack (Sherrie) Durham; his daughter Patti (Kenneth) Cook; and his son Keith (Kim) Durham. Ed was Granddaddy Ed to 8 grandchildren: Lane Sausville, Lauren (Charlie) Hunter, Jonathan Sausville, Tara (John) Jones, Jason (Kristen Tuttle) Cook, Nathan (Anna) Durham, Kimberly Cook, and Owen Durham. He also had a bushel full of great grandchildren: Sawyer Yandell, Katie White, Mary Alex Sausville, Garrett Yandell, Eddie White, Molly West, Jessica Hunter, Haley White, Brian Durham, Joshua Durham, and Regan Curtis. He also welcomed into his family Cody Nash, Matthew Stanfield, Wyatt Stanfield, and Karrissa Jones. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Bessie Durham; his sister Marjorie Evans; and his sister Mary Durham Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, the American Red Cross or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.