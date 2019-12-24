DURELL-EGGER, Martha P. - Peacefully passed away at Wellstar Tranquility at Cobb hospital in Austell, GA on December 23 at 7:05 am in her 73 year. She is survived by Jack G Egger, loving husband of 40 years. They were married in Marietta GA on November 17. Martha is lovingly remembered by her son Richard Darin Durell, daughter in law Penny A. Durell, grandchildren Devin Matthew Durell and Rachael Elizabeth Durell, and sisters Mary Ellen Fleetwood and Linda Parkinson Fahey. The funeral service will be held at Southern Cremations & Funerals, 1861 Dallas Hwy SW, Marietta GA, 30064 on December 26, 2019 at 2 PM.

Service information

Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Southern Cremations and Funerals Columbarium
1861 Dallas Highway, SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Dec 26
Graveside
Thursday, December 26, 2019
3:30PM
Cheatham Hill Memorial Park
1861 Dallas Hwy SW
Marietta, GA 30064
