Mildred King DuPree, age 96, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Macland Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in Blackwells, GA, Mrs. DuPree lived most of her life in Marietta. She was a member of the Merry Hearts Sunday School Class at Macland Baptist Church. She was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and enjoyed cooking for her family. Survivors include: Son, Jerry Cooper (Mary Lou) DuPree, Powder Springs, GA; Grandchildren, Cynthia (Mark) Maddox, Acworth, GA and Matt (Sandra) DuPree, Powder Springs, GA; Great Grandchildren, Joshua and Zachary Maddox, and Madalyn and Cooper DuPree; Brother, H. Doyle King, and many Nieces and Nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Macland Baptist Church. West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
