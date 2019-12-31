James William Dunn (Jim) was born on February 7th, 1942, in Atlanta, GA. Jim peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Willene Dunn. A graduate of Soutwest High School in Atlanta, GA and Southern Polytechnical Institute in Marietta, GA, he then served as an Engineer for Lucent Technologies for 38 years. He served in the US Navy from 1962 - 1970. He is a member of the First Christian Church of Mableton where he taught Sunday School for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette, his brother Richard Dunn (Phyllis), his sons Jeff Dunn (Susan) and Boomer Dunn (Lisa) and seven grandchildren; Boomer Dunn, Betsey Dunn, Caroline Dunn, Katherine Dunn, Bode Dunn, Claire Dunn, Kyle Dunn, and his nephew, William Dunn. Jim was a loving Husband, Dad, and the most amazing Grandfather a child could ever wish for. He was loved and respected by everyone for his kindness, gentleness, and character. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and friends, and was a regular at his grandchildrens events.
The memorial service will be Friday, January 3rd, at Carmichael Funeral Home at 2:00 PM followed by a graveside service at Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 2nd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to MSA Coalition at Multiplesystematrophy.org and Parkinsons Disease Research at Michaeljfox.org. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.