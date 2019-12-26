Kristin was born in Denver, CO, on July 19, 1974, and passed away at home, in Dallas, GA, on December 23, 2019, after a very long illness due to complications of diabetes. Kristin is a much loved daughter, sister, aunt and niece. Kristin moved to Georgia with her family in 1978 and she attended Wesleyan College, in Macon, Georgia. Her last place of employment was at Marietta Eye Clinic and she loved every day at work. She became ill while working there and was always so thankful to all the physicians and staff for their many kindnesses extended even after she was no longer able to work. Kristin is survived by her mother, R. M. "Ben" Duncan, her father, James Benjamin Duncan and his wife, Angela Spano, her brothers, Michael Duncan (Cara), John Duncan (Kelly) and sister, Jennifer Duncan Morales (Carlos), our special Auntie Sue Rainey, nephews Matthew Duncan-South Carolina, Alex Duncan-Utah, Gabriel Porter and Noah Kahlen, niece Chloe Porter, all of Maryland, Linus Duncan-New York and numerous cousins in Denver. Many thanks to the health professionals which treated Kristin over the years but especially to Dr. Charles McNeill, pain management, and Dr. Sachin Goel, Gastroenterologist. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mayes Ward Dobbins - Marietta Chapel at 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, Georgia, and the family will have a private graveside service immediately following the visitation. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
