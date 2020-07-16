Jo Bergeron Duncan, 73, of Powder Springs passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Jo was born and raised in Houma, LA and later resided in Powder Springs, GA. She retired with 37 years in Civil Service in 2007. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, crafts, Mardi Gras and most of all, time with her grandchildren and seafood boils. If you knew Jo, she never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother. Jo is survived by her loving husband, Charles Duncan of Powder Springs; daughter, Natasha (Paul) McReynolds of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Colin Murphy of East Point, GA, Christian Murphy, Cayley, Cason McReynolds of Virginia Beach, VA, Owen Bradwell, and Pattianne Burbage of Moncks Corner, SC; great grandchildren, Teagan Murphy and Kayson King. She is preceded in death by her parents , Joseph and Eunice Bergeron of Houma, LA; stepdaughter, Melissa King, and step-grandchildren, Chip & James King of Moncks Corner, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Houma, LA. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs is handling the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Jo Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.