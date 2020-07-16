Jo Duncan

Jo Bergeron Duncan, 73, of Powder Springs passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Jo was born and raised in Houma, LA and later resided in Powder Springs, GA. She retired with 37 years in Civil Service in 2007. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, crafts, Mardi Gras and most of all, time with her grandchildren and seafood boils. If you knew Jo, she never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother. Jo is survived by her loving husband, Charles Duncan of Powder Springs; daughter, Natasha (Paul) McReynolds of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Colin Murphy of East Point, GA, Christian Murphy, Cayley, Cason McReynolds of Virginia Beach, VA, Owen Bradwell, and Pattianne Burbage of Moncks Corner, SC; great grandchildren, Teagan Murphy and Kayson King. She is preceded in death by her parents , Joseph and Eunice Bergeron of Houma, LA; stepdaughter, Melissa King, and step-grandchildren, Chip & James King of Moncks Corner, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Houma, LA. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs is handling the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511

To plant a tree in memory of Jo Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.