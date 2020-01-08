Jerry E. Duncan age 82 of Waleska passed away on January 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Duncan; sons, Wendell (Barbara) and Richard (Cindy); one daughter, Melissa; three stepsons, Rick (Cheryl), Kenyon (Carnita) and Chris Jones; twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. Jerry loved to fish and enjoyed camping with his family. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and loved being in the outdoors. Jerry enjoyed spending time in his yard and was an avid gardener. He was a wonderful man who could do just about anything - or least he thought he could. Jerry loved to help people and his friends knew they could count on him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry's memory to Rising Hills Church Building Fund, PO Box 4506, Canton, GA. 30114. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. The Duncan family will receive friends on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.