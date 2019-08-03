Mrs. Bayne Halstead Duke, age 80 of Acworth, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral service will be 10 AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Mike Linch and Dr. Bob Halstead officiating. Burial will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Monday August 5th from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Taylor County Camp, c/o Susan Peed, Treasurer, 110 Robinson Rd., Butler, GA 31006. Carmichael Funeral Home-Marietta, 1130 Whitlock Ave. NW. 770-424-4924 Carmichaelcares.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.