Douglas "Barrett" Drye, 50, loving son, husband and father, sadly passed away on July 22, 2019 from cancer. Born in NC, he grew up in Marietta, GA. After graduating Kennesaw State College, he worked at various companies honing his computer skills and knowledge. He enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life and helping anyone he could. He enjoyed mountain biking, frisbee golf, music and the company of friends. Barrett leaves behind a wife, Michelle, of 23 years and three children, Christopher, Matthew and Zoe, as well as many family members and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held September 28th. Please contact Michelle for additional information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.