Mrs. Lulie Irene Goins Drew, age 104, of Marietta and St. Simons Island, passed away November 20, 2020. She was a native of Franklin, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Kneyon Drew; her parents were Jim El and Bessie Phelps Goins and a brother, Bill Goins. She was born July 12, 1916. Mrs. Drew was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University in Bowling Green, KY with a degree in Business Administration. She was a legal Secretary and was employed in the Bureau of Aeronautics, Navy Department, Washington, D.C. during WWII and was the private secretary to the Chief of the Bureau of Aeronautics, Rear Admiral John H. Towers, who was considered the Father of Naval Aviation and also the third naval officer to be designated a naval aviator. She was also the Private Secretary of Admiral John S. McCain, who was the grandfather of Senator John S. McCain. Admiral McCain was one of the front rank pf Admirals and Generals to witness the signing of the surrender documents with Japanese in 1945. She transferred to the Naval Air Station St. Simons in 1943 as Administrative Assistant and Chief Clerk of civilian and officer personal records. The Naval Radar Training School was later transferred to the Station. After the Air Station was transferred to Norfolk, she was a public stenographer for several years and did the research typing for Eugenia Price for the "Beloved Invader." She was a Legal Secretary to the Fendig Dickey Law Firm and was employed by the Social Security Office in Brunswick at the time of her retirement. She was a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church. A member St Simons Civinette Club, Life Member of the Garden Club of Georgia, a member of the Neptune Garden Club and also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She was one of five employees by the first bank on the Island, St. Simons State Bank of what is now Costal Bank. Graveside Services will be held Saturday November 28 at 4 PM at Christ Church Cemetery, St. Simons, GA with Senior Pastor, Tom Jones, St. Simons United Methodist Church, officiating. Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions to the St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Boulevard, St Simons Island, GA 31522. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
