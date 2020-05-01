Doris Gloria Dressler, age 84, of Marietta, GA, passed away on April 30, 2020, from the COVID19 virus. She was born on November 6, 1935, in Savannah, GA. She was survived for approximately five hours by her beloved husband, Robert T. Dressler, who passed away the same day from the COVID19 virus, She is survived by her son, Barry L. Caswell (Gay) of Marietta, granddaughter, Karen Caswell, and brother, Larry Tippins, stepsons Richard Aaron Jr., Chuck Aaron, Jeff Dressler, and stepdaughter Judi Dressler Daniels. She was pre-deceased by her first husband, Leon C. Caswell, Jr., her second husband, Richard D. Aaron, her parents, Doris and Audrey Tippins, and sister, Libby Waddell. Mrs. Dressler retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base as Inventory Management Specialist. She was a Baptist, co-founder of the Save a Pet Animal Shelter in Forsyth, GA, and a member of the UDC, and the DAR. The family will hold a private graveside service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Macon, GA, with the Reverend Dave Hinson officiating.Carmichael Funeral Home 2950 King St. Se., Smyrna Ga 30080 (770) 435-4467 is In Charge of arrangements.
