Dr. Jerry Goff (“Mr. Gospel Trumpet”), age 84, of Hiram, Georgia passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Macland Baptist Church in Powder Springs, GA with Dr. Joe Arthur officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2pm (Central) on Tuesday, July 23rd at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Macland Baptist Church prior to the service. Complete obituary and online guestbook @ www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.