McIver "Mac" Dubose Dowling, age 75 of Marietta, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held 6 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta with Rev. Joe Buckner officiating. Before retiring Mr. Dowling worked as a Warehouse Manager for APEX Supply. He graduated from Sprayberry High School in 1963, where he played football. Survivors include - Sisters and brothers in law, Trudy and Barry Snell of Kennesaw and Carol and Rhett Mouchet of Savannah. Nieces and Nephews - Meghan Blair, Alexis Daniel, Chase Mouchet, Tyler Mouchet, Caroline Mouchet, Mary Alice Daniel, Knox Mouchet and Audrey Mouchet. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 PM on Tuesday, November 26th, at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924
