Linda Sue Douglas, "Nana," of Austell, Georgia, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, November 12. She was born in Franklin, Tennessee, on October 23, 1952, to Raymond and Sue Durham. The eldest of four children, she settled down in Marietta, Georgia, and raised two daughters with her first husband, Anthony Smith. Listening to Billy Graham many years ago, she gave her life to Christ, and that one decision left a legacy for the Kingdom that will continue to impact others for all of eternity. She spent many years taking care of children while raising her own. Linda was known for her amazing ability to cook and share that gift with others. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren who she prayed for every single day and who she thought hung the moon. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Durham and her mother, Sue Durham. She leaves behind her husband, Elmer Douglas, and her siblings, Donna Blackwood of Marietta, Rockey Durham of Jasper, and Jennifer Blackwell of Jasper. She also leaves behind her two daughters, Angela Camp (David) of Acworth and Allyson Manning (Brandon) of Dallas. Her legacy would not be the same without her five grandchildren she leaves behind: Taylor Wenzel (Spencer), Kaitlyn Camp (Kevin), Wesley Manning (Madison), Antonio, and Bella. She also leaves behind her many precious nieces and nephews and her cousins and aunts who she also loved dearly. Often, Nana spoke of what heaven would be like and how she wanted everyone she loved or came in contact with to know the Lord. She was known for her gift of gab and writing long love letters to her family. We know we will see her again, but as she always said, "When it's time for us to leave this old world, it's not goodbye. It's only see you later!!" Mama, our Nana, we know that you're in the presence of our Almighty God, free from the pain of this life and sitting at Jesus' feet talking to Him. And knowing her, she has only just begun telling the stories of those she loved and is speaking to Him on our behalf. We will see you later! Please join us in remembering and honoring our mother and Nana. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. David Camp officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Memorial Park in Kennesaw. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
2:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Anonymous Commenter
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.