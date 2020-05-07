Jane Hambrick Douglas passed away May 7, 2020 in the care of Assured Hospice, Cartersville GA. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert E. Douglas, Jr. Jane was born in Shingler, GA on March 29, 1932 to James Everett Hambrick and Rebecca Long Hambrick. She graduated from Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge, GA and then attended Agnes Scott College and the University of Georgia. Survivors include her sons, Robert E. Douglas, III of Tallahassee, FL, and James H. Douglas, Sr. and his wife Nan of Waleska, GA. Other survivors include her grandsons, James H. Douglas, Jr of Kennesaw, GA, William R. Douglas of Canton, GA, David M. Douglas and his wife Jessica of Canton, GA, and her granddaughter Amanda Douglas Eaton and her husband Steve of Tallahassee, FL. Also, her great grandsons Parker Douglas, Jaxon Douglas, both of Canton, GA and Greyson Eaton of Tallahassee, FL. Sisters in law, Wanda Hambrick of Waleska, GA and Susan Hambrick of Canton, GA. Nephews, Wallace Hambrick of Lawrenceville, GA, Doug Hambrick and husband Victor De Jesus of Stone Mountain, GA, and several great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband, Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Wallace Hambrick and Wayne Hambrick, her grandson Robert E. Douglas, IV, and her nephew John Hambrick. The family wishes to acknowledge Brenda Weathers of Waleska, GA for her loving and compassionate care of both Jane and Bob over the past 2 years. A private memorial service is planned for a later date. For those wishing to honor Jane's memory, memorial donations may be made to Mountain View Community Church, 470 Bent Tree Drive, Jasper GA 30143, or to Eastminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden, 3125 Sewell Mill Road, Marietta GA 30062, or to your favorite charity.
