Anne McIsaac Dorris of Asheville, NC was born January 26, 1935 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is the widow of Hugh Dorris and the daughter of Claire House McIsaac and Alfred Cameron McIsaac. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 12, 2019. After graduating from Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, Tennessee she went to the University of Florida then transferred to Memphis State University. It was during her time at Memphis State University that she met and soon married her husband Hugh Duncan Dorris (Sr). Upon graduating from Memphis State, she taught school in Memphis while Hugh completed dental school at the University of Tennessee. After Hugh completed dental school, the couple moved to Cobb County Georgia where they lived for over 50 years. In 2012, the couple moved to Asheville, NC to be closer to family. Anne was a member of Arden Presbyterian Church. Anne is survived by her daughter, Claire (John) Spencer of Madison, MS; and son, Duncan Jr. (Mary) Dorris of Asheville, NC. She has seven grandchildren whom she loved greatly: Jack and Cameron Spencer; Duncan (III), Molly, Rebekah, James (Ellie) and Mack Dorris. She was preceded in death by her son, Miles Coleman Dorris. The family would like to thank Amy Messer Morgan, the people of Givens Gerber Park, Young Home Care, Care Partners Hospice Team and Brooks-Howell Home for their kindness and excellent care over the past weeks and months. Interment will take place at a later date at Midway Presbyterian Church, Powder Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Arden Presbyterian Church and Samaritan's Purse. Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.