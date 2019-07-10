Doris F. Roberts, age 94, of Acworth and Villa Rica, GA, was called home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Baldock, SC to the late Myrtle and Gaston Ferguson on March 9, 1925. Mrs. Roberts worked as a permanent substitute teacher for North Cobb High School and as a dedicated and loving homemaker for her family. She played the piano at Acworth First Baptist Church where she was a member for 50 years. She later became a member of Kennesaw First Baptist Church.
Doris has been reunited with her husband, William Halsell "Bill" Roberts Jr. and grandson Jason Gazaway. She is survived by her son, William Halsell III; daughters, Brenda (Steve) Shelton, Connie (Tony) Curtis; grandchildren, Cory (Jennifer) Shelton, Chris (Matt Geren) Shelton, Kevin Gazaway, Jessica (Mike) Merritt; great grandchildren, Brayden Gazaway, Ashton Gazaway, Mason Garner, Aubrey Merritt, Autumn Meritt, Hannah McClain, Mason McClain, Tyler McClain; and extended family.
The family of Doris Roberts will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw. A funeral service to honor Mrs. Roberts will be held at 2PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw. Doris will then go to her final resting place at Georgia Memorial Park.
Flowers are appreciated, as well as contributions to Tanner Hospice Care, Carrollton, GA.
