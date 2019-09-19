Beatrice Donehoo, age 90, of Mableton passed away September 18, 2019. Beatrice is survived by her son, Doug and Robbie Donehoo of Mableton; daughter, Debra and Stanley Barton of Mableton; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday 12:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Petty officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00-12:00 PM prior to the service. www.davisstruempf.com
