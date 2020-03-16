Mary Jeanelle Donahue, 85 of Marietta, GA, died peacefully in her sleep March 15, 2020 at Greenwood Place. Born April 29, 1934, in Acworth GA, she is predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Birtie (Willis) Landers and her late husband John Francis Donahue. Jeanelle attended Marietta High School and was a Majorette. She worked a Lockheed Martin. Survivors include her four children, Tyra, Ashley, Amberlee and Urban, six grandchildren and her sister Barbara Ann, nieces and nephews. A visitation and Service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 AM immediately followed by the service at 11 AM at Mayes-Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta GA 30060. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
