Harper Lane Dolvin Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Annabelle Dolvin and his cousin whom he was raised with, Elsie Moses. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Dolvin, his four daughters, Debbie Dolvin, Barbara Jones, Elizabeth Vesey and Debra Vesey, a son, Harper Lane Dolvin Jr., nine grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren. Harper was born on December 3, 1923 in Atlanta, GA and raised by his parents, E. Lane Dolvin and Lila Harper Dolvin. Harper was a WWII veteran, Kiwanis member, avid golfer and world traveler. He will be remembered as a great man who loved those closest to him unconditionally. The visitation and memorial service will be held at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. Visitation: 5pm-7pm, January 3, 2020 Funeral: 2pm, January 4, 2020 Contributions can be made in loving memory of Harper to Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066.
