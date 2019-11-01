Betty Rose Dodsworth, age 97, of Acworth, Georgia passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. Betty was born November 25, 1921 in Moscow, Pennsylvania. Betty was married to William Dodsworth Sr. who passed away in 1971. Betty had 5 children, predeceased by William Dodsworth Jr. and Diane Marcinkowski, survived by her son Donald and wife Louise Dodsworth, daughter Susan and husband Mark Burns; and son George Dodsworth; grandchildren - Alison, Rebecca, Kathleen, Joey, Rachel, Donald, and Tommy. There are also four great grandchildren surviving. Betty was a longtime member of Piedmont Church in Marietta and had worked in Civil Service at Dobbins Air Force Base for many years. Betty loved watching Religious television, especially the 700 Club, online Piedmont TV, as well as writing letters to her pen pals. Betty's greatest joy was playing Rummikub with friends and family. A visitation for Betty will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. A chapel service will occur Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm with burial to follow at Pineridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Betty to Must Ministries at mustministries.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Dodsworth family.
