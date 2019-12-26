J. H. Dobson, 82, of Marietta, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Christmas day, December 25, 2019. Funeral services 11:00 am Monday, December 30th in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery Roswell, Georgia. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, December 29th from 5-8 pm at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
