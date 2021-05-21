Sue Dixon
Sue Sawyer Dixon, age 59, of Marietta passed into the arms of her Lord May 20, 2021. Sue is preceded in death by her father, Tom Sawyer; maternal grandparents, Rev. Taft and Beatrice Owensby; and paternal grandparents, Jess and Agnes Sawyer. She is survived by her mother, Billie Dove Owensby Sawyer of Cedartown; loving husband of 16 years, Stanley L. Dixon of Marietta; son, Cory Winnerman of Summerville, SC; step-son, Mathew Dixon of Marietta; step-daughter, Carrie (husband Brian) Wallace of Gainesville; sister, Deborah (husband, Mark) Hampton of Gainesville; brother, David (wife, Brigitte) Sawyer of Cedartown; and extended family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 26th, 11:00 AM at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Marietta with Pastor Allen Fleming officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.

