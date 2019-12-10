Frieda Allen Dixon, age 99, of Douglasville, entered her heavenly home on December 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Grant Allen of Tallapoosa, Georgia; her loving husband of 66 years, Clifton C. Dixon; her sister, Frances Kelley and her brother, Jack Allen. She is survived by sister, Joyce Conner; daughters, Verline Dennis and Sandra (Lamar) Chatham; grandchildren, Mike (Gail) Dennis, Deanna Dennis, Steve Heaton, Sam (Bonnie) Heaton and Andy (Wendy) Bond; great-grandchildren, Ryne Dennis, Kelley (Jamie) Thomas, Tiffany (Lee) Henderson, Chelsie (Cory) Stehlik, Nikki (Taylor) Davis, Halle Levasseur, Zach Bond, Kristina Bond, Taylor Deddens, Jeff Deddens, Sarah Deddens and several great-great grandchildren. Frieda was a loving, compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and always put others first. She enjoyed clogging, ballroom dancing, china painting and cake decorating. Frieda was an active member of the Norcross Chapter of Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron and as Georgia Grand Representative to Maryland. Frieda attended Embry Hill United Methodist Church, Douglasville First United Methodist Church, Bright Star United Methodist Church and was a member of Midway United Methodist Church in Douglasville. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral, Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Funeral Services will be conducted, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville with Rev. Ken Stephens and Dr. Sam Newman officiating. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations in Memory of Frieda Allen Dixon to the Midway United Methodist Church After-School Program, 1930 Midway Road, Douglasville GA 30135. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.