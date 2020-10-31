Terri Kight Dilbeck, 60, of Marietta, GA passed away on November 1, 2020 in Marietta, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA. with Rev. Mike Woods officiating. The interment will follow at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens in Powder Springs, GA. Terri is survived by her loving husband, Ricky Dilbeck of Marietta, GA,; daughter, Erin Dilbeck Cheatwood(Zack) of Dallas, GA; son, Cory Dilbeck(Hannah) of Dallas, GA; sister, Vicki Blair(Billy) of Winston, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel & Barbara Kight. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 PM & 8:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cobb County Animal Shelter at https://www.cobbcounty.org/ . please visit mayeswarddobbins.com for the full obituary. Family has requested all visitors wear face coverings at all times. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511
