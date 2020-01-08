Loretta L. Dilbeck, daughter of Philomena Rickter and Vernon McReynolds passed peacefully in her sleep after celebrating Christmas with her family. Laura is survived by Reed Dilbeck, their children; Thomas Dilbeck and Tanya Bakal, her grandchildren Casey, Ethan, Samantha, Alianna and Amelia.
Laura Dilbeck, PhD, C.Ht led a life dedicated to the aid of others, combining the generosity of her faith and spirit with the knowledge of a lifetime of learning. She was an innovative leader in counseling and education, founder of the Atlanta West Hypnotherapy Institute and Atlanta West Hypnotherapy Clinic in Marietta, GA. Her lifes work continues through the many people she helped to achieve success.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Paran North, 1700 Algood Road., Marietta at 3PM on the 12th of January 2020.
