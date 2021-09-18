Eugene F. Dickens (Gene) passed away on September 19, 2021. He was born April 30, 1933 in Scottdale, GA. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Emory Calvin and Dora Ella Dickens; his siblings, Paul, Emory, Claude, Fred, Margaret, Harry, Doris, Alton, Eva, Herbert and Clayborn. He is survived by his wife, Mary M. Greer Dickens; daughter, Alana Dickens (Joe) Crosby; granddaughter, Deanna Janean (Tommy) Sauls; great grandchild, Davina Sauls and many nieces and nephews. Gene was a member of Milford Baptist Church, Marietta, GA and retired from Fina Oil Company after forty-one years of service in retail and wholesale credit positions. After retirement Gene formed the Good Timers band which played country, western and gospel music at civic gatherings, Churches and Senior Organizations throughout Cobb County and surrounding areas. In place of flowers donations may be made to Milford Baptist Church, 1030 Milford Church Rd Marietta, GA 30060. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22 from 11:30 am to 1pm at White Columns Chapel in Mableton. Funeral services will be held in the chapel at 1pm. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Eugene F. Dickens.
