Betty Blount Dewberry, age 74, of Bremen, Georgia passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Pastor Ron Carroll officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
11:00AM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
