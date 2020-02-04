Vera Jeanette Renaud Desaulniers, 97, of Kennesaw, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Vera was born February 6, 1922 in Southbridge MA, daughter of the late Louis Renaud and Hilda Nordbeck Renaud, Vera married Norman Desaulniers and moved to several states before ultimately ending up permanently in Georgia in 1965. Vera was preceded in death by her father Louis Renaud, her mother Hilda Nordbeck Renaud, her two sisters Edith Houle and Doris Hauger, her step-son Robert (Bobby) Desaulniers and grandchildren Amanda and Daniel Desaulniers. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Gail and Mike Fredenburg of Kennesaw GA, and son and daughter-in-law Dr. Joel and Mrs. Lisa Desaulniers. Vera is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Michelle Fredenburg, Elizabeth Fredenburg Van Loon, Michael Fredenburg, Lauri Desaulniers Bonilla, Katie Desaulniers Hartig, and John Desaulniers, all from the metro Atlanta, GA area. Vera was also survived by 8 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. A small family led funeral service and celebration of Vera's life will be conducted in the mausoleum at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery in Marietta GA on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Internment will immediately follow the service. Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 2000 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060-3759. The family hopes that friends of Vera will join us at Georgia Memorial Park's mausoleum for the celebration of her life. Please visit Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery to leave condolences for the family and sign the online guest registry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial gift be made on Vera's behalf to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/donate to help fight Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.
Service information
1:00PM
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30060
