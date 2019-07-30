Ruthie Depner, 77, Marietta, GA, went to heaven on July 24, 2019. She was born March 2, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Flading. She was a member of the Marietta Elks Lodge #1657, American Legion Post #29 Auxiliary, and The F.A.N. Club (Friends and Neighbors). She was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother and her wit will be missed. She is survived by her Husband of 56 years Bob, her son Douglas (Doug) and wife Tonia, grandchildren Hunter and his wife Rachel Depner, Haven Depner, Madison, Chase and Chandler and her sister, Charlotte Drapper of Hubbard, Ohio. A memorial service and "Celebration of Her Life" will be held on Saturday, August 17 at Elks Lodge, If you plan to attend please contact Bob by text or email. In lieu of Flowers you can make a memorial contribution to: Dementia Ministry, Due West UMC, 3956 Due West Rd., Marietta, GA 30064. As Ruthie would say, when Ruthie ready, everyone is ready, and she folded up her tent for the last time!
