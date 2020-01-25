Francis Hubert "Shorty" Dennis, 98, of Powder Springs, GA passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA. with Rev. Joe Evans officiating and an inurnment following at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Francis is survived by his son Douglas H. Dennis (Shirley) of Powder Springs, GA.; his four grandchildren Eddie Dennis, Greg Dennis, Pamela Rochae, and Ashley Peers, his five great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Frances Bell Dennis, his stepdaughter Linda Peers, his brother, and two sisters. Francis was drafted into the Army in 1943 and served his country proudly while stationed in Germany during WWII. After he was discharged from the Army he attended The University of Georgia where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1949. He later opened his own furniture store in Austell, GA. where he was a successful business owner. Francis was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian in Marietta, GA. and a member of the American Legion Post 216. He was lovingly known to most as Shorty, or Papa, he loved people and was loved by many. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, GA. The donation page can be found on their website at fpcmarietta.org. The family will receive friends during a visitation between the hours of 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the funeral home. All arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
12:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
