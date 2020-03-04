Susan Delker, Faith Susan Faith Delker, 56, of Acworth, GA died February 29, 2020. Service will be held at 11:00AM, on March 7, 2020 at St. Clare Catholic Church. Arrangements by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Mar 6
Rosary
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Mar 7
Memorial Mass
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
6301 Cedarcrest Rd
Acworth, GA 30101
