Mother Laurine Whitehead DeLay, 83, the only child born to Elmore Whitehead and Frances Montgomery-White in Hawkinsville Georgia on February 24, 1936, was called home to join her beloved husband Deacon Roy Lee DeLay on Sunday July 21, 2019. She graduated from the historic Lemon Street school in Marietta class of 1955. She served at Old Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and later New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church as President of the NFMBC Motherboard, President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Friendship Missionary Baptist Association and was involved in Church Women United. She was also awarded a Silver Life Membership and the esteemed Freedom Fund Elder Award from the NAACP. Past Matron DeLay was a faithful member of King Solomon Chapter No. 42, Prince Hall Order of Easter Star from 1965 until her death. She served as Worthy Matron (President) for four terms and received the "Grand Pearls" honor in 2018. She is survived by TWO SONS, Ronald David Scott of Marietta, Roy Anthony (Gail) of Powder Springs and ONE DAUGHTER Frances Cecelia Meek of Marietta. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a host of in-laws and other relatives and friends. Public viewing: Friday 7/26/2019, 6:30 - 8:00 pm Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home, 473 Lawrence Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060 Homegoing Service: Saturday 7/27/2019, 11:00 AM, New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1251 Villa Rica Road, Marietta, Georgia 30064 Interment: Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Highway, Southwest, Marietta, Georgia 30064
