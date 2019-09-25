Walter William Dees, 83, of Marietta passed away, Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 28th in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Dr. Wayne Fain officiating. A native of Alabama, Walter grew up in Albany, Georgia and moved to Marietta in 1962. He graduated Albany high school in Albany, Georgia and graduated from the University of Alabama with a 4 year Bachelor's degree in business management. He was employed, as the Director of Procurement for Kennesaw College for over 25 years, retiring in 1999. An avid woodworker, he was a great husband, dad and papa. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Janet Dees; son, Walter William (Bill) Dees (Kimberly) of Acworth; granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Harkins (Derek) of Canton; 2 great-grandchildren, Logan Harkins, Heidi Harkins. He is predeceased by his son, John Dees. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, September 27th from 6-8 pm at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. Online condolences may be express at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
