Alyce Juanita Hall Deckman, 99, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 26, 2021 just one month shy of her 100th birthday. Born second of the six children of Saukey and Lucille Hall on April 19, 1921 in Hanover County, Virginia. Truly a quiet reserved southern lady, she was loving, caring, beautiful and always stylishly outgoing. Mrs. Deckman will be missed greatly by her daughter, Lois Hersey of Kennesaw, Georgia; her son and daughter-in-law, Clayton H. Deckman, II and Connie of Crestwood, Kentucky; four grandchildren: Kelly Campbell, Grady and Lisa Moore, Brian Deckman, Carrie and Jason Willis; and nine great grandchildren. She was always grateful for family and treasured friendships. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty-six years, Clayton H. Deckman; her parents; two brothers: Saukey Hall, Jr. and James Hall; three sisters: Lois Hall, Jeanette Carmichael, and Colease Huffman. Juanita finished High School in Charlestonville, Virginia. She then graduated from the University of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland as a registered nurse. She served four years in the Army/Air Force Cadet Nurse Corps from 1941 to 1945. Her nursing career spanned over thirty years while following her Air Force husband around the United States. Once settled from military life, she became a resident of Warner Robins in 1971. She immersed herself into the community. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church taking part in the Asbury Sunday School Class, the chancel choir, and the joyful noise choir. She was active in community affairs as a volunteer in illiteracy program and others. The activist design of her many organizations and clubs: General Federation of Women's Club, Republican Women's Club, Beta Sigma Phi Society, Newcomer's Club, and others was important to her. She served in positions of leadership in all and loved the research and preparing presentations for all. As a military wife, she was active in Officer's Wives' Club, NARFE, and MOAA. She loved to travel- touring Italy at ninety years old and the state of California at ninety-five years old. Bridge, piano playing, and writing short stories were also part of her active life. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00AM on Thursday, April 1, in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, 701 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31093. Service will follow 11:00 to 12:00 noon. Mrs Deckman will then be taken to Andersonville National Cemetery for a short graveside service with full military honors and interment with her husband. Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a personal condolence. Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Service information
11:00AM
701 Carl vinson Parkway
Warner Robins, GA 31093
10:00AM-11:00AM
701 Carl vinson Parkway
Warner Robins, GA 31093
2:00PM
760 POW Rd.
Oglethorpe, GA 31711
