Donna Marie Decker, a longtime resident of Marietta, GA passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 exactly as she lived her life, with grace and dignity. She was at peace in her home surrounded by those who love her. "Miss Donna" as she was lovingly known, was born January 3, 1933 in Dodge City, Kansas and was raised on a farm in Bucklin, Kansas. She attended Women's College of Denver, Colorado. She later married the love of her life, Galen L. Decker on May 28, 1955. In May of this year, they celebrated 64 years of marriage. She was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church for 41 years and sang in the church choir. She was a respected Manager of Hallmark Store for 17 years and was very successful. She and Galen loved to travel, bowling, golf and both water & snow skiing. She will be sorely missed by her husband, Galen L. Decker; daughter, Lori Decker; Grandson, Kyle & wife Nicole Jackson; Two Great Granddaughters, Madison and Briana Jackson; Sister and Brother-in-law, Mary Lynn & Ronnie Fulton; Sister-in-law, Karen Thompson; Brother-in-law, Dennis Decker. She was proceeded in death by her Parents, Dale and Stella Swayze Brown; Son, Kendall Decker; Sister, Phyllis "Jean" Helean. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 with Inurnment to follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. She will be sorely missed by her husband, family and friends for many years, but her light will shine on brightly in the Father's house forever. Her strong faith in her Savior remained with her throughout her life, up to and including during the time of the devastating brain tumor that took her life. With little discussion, with no regrets and without any tears, the decision was hers to accept God's plan and will for her. We will cherish you dearly, miss you greatly, the big hearted, loved lady, "Miss Donna".
