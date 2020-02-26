Sara Mabry Dean, 95, of Acworth, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, February 28 at Wesley Chapel UMC with Rev. Jimmy Hood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Dean was a member of Wesley Chapel UMC, and a member of the Heritage Club. She is survived by her children, Joan Stewart, Rooster Dean, and Sherry Thackston; 3 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, February 27 at Marietta Funeral Home, and from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, February 28 at Wesley Chapel UMC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
