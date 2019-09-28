Glenn "Bossy" Dean passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born in Austell on November 16, 1953, the son of Norman and Gladys Dean. He is survived by his son, Tyler Dean of Smyrna; sisters and brother-in-law, Prissy Dutton of Mableton, Connie and Forrest Houze of Mableton; brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Shellye Harris of Dallas, and nieces and nephews, Brandon Houze, Brett Dutton, Jeff Houze, Morgan Houze and Gabbye Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne Dean. Mr. Dean worked as a financial underwriter at C&F Financial. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a sports enthusiast and played softball, baseball, basketball and volleyball. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 pm Friday, October 4 at Roy Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5 in the funeral home chapel, followed by burial at Mozley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Glenn Dean to St. Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org). Roy Davis Funeral Home, 770-948-2552.
