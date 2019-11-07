Doyle Kenneth Day, 89, of Marietta, GA, died on November 7, 2019, at A.G. Rhodes Cobb. Born in Greenfield, TN, Ken enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating from Greenfield High School. He later returned as a Navy Reserve Chaplain and retired as a U.S. Navy Commander, Naval Air Station, Atlanta. After his initial military tour, Ken returned to Tennessee and attended Union University in Jackson, where he met and later married Bobbie Jeane Day, his beloved wife of nearly 67 years. Ken pursued his true calling of spreading God's word and was ordained as a minister in the Southern Baptist Church in West Tennessee. While earning his degree at Southern Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY, Ken pastored at Bethany Baptist Church in Lansing, MI. He served in multiple executive capacities for the Southern Baptist Convention, including superintendent of the North American Mission Board in Detroit, MI; national director of Communications in Dallas, TX; and director of Communications for the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board in Atlanta, GA. Ken was not only a fan of music but an accomplished musician and published lyricist himself. He wrote several hymns for the Southern Baptist Convention and partnered with two Grammy-winning composers. He was a lifelong fan of baseball and the Atlanta Braves. With a wonderful sense of humor, Ken was a loving, happy, positive and gentle spirit, always looking for something to smile about with his beautiful blue eyes. He was, to quote himself, "an optimist of the rarest sort ... always believing that things would get better, whether they did or not." More than anything, Ken was a man of God, a man for God. His strong faith and unwavering commitment to God was evident every day in every aspect of his life. Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jeane Day; parents, Paralee and Will Day; sister, Nina Cain; and brothers, Thomas, Otis, Lloyd and Clois Day. He is survived by his sister, Marinell Day Bradberry; his 3 children, Debbie Day Peck (Bill), Dawn Day Boyd (Delen), and Ken Day Jr. (Nina). Affectionately known as Daddy Ken, his legacy includes 7 grandchildren, Jeremy Raines (Rebecca), Saradawn Peck, Ben Boyd (Marion), Will Boyd (Angie), Chip Day, Crissie Sisson, and Tony Montanaro (Alison); and 7 great-grandchildren, Everett and Miles Boyd; McKenzie and Brinley Nail; Dayton and Harper Sisson and Jackson Montanaro. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day - Monday, November 11, at First Baptist Church Marietta, followed by interment at Georgia Memorial Park, Marietta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church Marietta or McAfee School of Theology at Mercer University. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, GA is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
